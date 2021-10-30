FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 436,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 116,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

