Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.88

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.88 and traded as low as $50.59. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 4,061 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

