Financial Analysis: Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) & Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Essentra and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 17.20% 7.46% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Essentra and Raiffeisen Bank International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essentra and Raiffeisen Bank International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.15 billion 0.97 $5.78 million $0.17 25.00 Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.47 $918.13 million N/A N/A

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Essentra on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

