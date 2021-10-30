Financial Review: Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) vs. B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sovos Brands and B&G Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 B&G Foods 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and B&G Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.97 billion 0.97 $131.99 million $2.26 13.03

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods 5.59% 15.71% 3.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of B&G Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.