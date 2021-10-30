First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post $95.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.19 million and the lowest is $94.75 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $381.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.