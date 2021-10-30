First Foundation Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

