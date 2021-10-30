First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.35

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.35 and traded as high as C$16.04. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$15.68, with a volume of 1,110,237 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5206224 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,706,796. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $661,892 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

