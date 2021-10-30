First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.57% of Pentair worth $63,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

