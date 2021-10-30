First Trust Advisors LP Has $63.99 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of Avista worth $63,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Avista Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

