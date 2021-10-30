First Trust Advisors LP Has $64.96 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $64,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 237,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 96,819 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

