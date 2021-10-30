First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $65,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

