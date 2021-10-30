First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,579 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.83% of ALLETE worth $67,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

