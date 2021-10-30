First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,114 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.21% of Otter Tail worth $65,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

OTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

