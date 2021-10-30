First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.72% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $139,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after buying an additional 124,327 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 831,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 66,745 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

