Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Five Below worth $65,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $12,554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Five Below by 12.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $954,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.56. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.59 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

