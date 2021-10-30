Five Point (FPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

NYSE FPH opened at $7.36 on Friday. Five Point has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Point stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five Point were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

