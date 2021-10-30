Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post $395.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $399.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $47.19 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,078,361 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,805,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 500,922 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.