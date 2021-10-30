Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.87 Million

Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce $978.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $997.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

