Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fluent stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
