Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

