FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of FMC worth $91,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 179.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

