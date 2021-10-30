Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1,723.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $22,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.92.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $336.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $345.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.