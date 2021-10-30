Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 743,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,789 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of FOX worth $27,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,308,000 after purchasing an additional 907,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.