Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

