FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Head to Head Survey

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EnerSys and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 FREYR Battery 0 0 4 0 3.00

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.55%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.85%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than EnerSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of EnerSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.14 $143.37 million $4.49 17.83 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.88

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats FREYR Battery on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

