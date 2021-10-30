Friendz Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $630,553.77 and approximately $158,400.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

