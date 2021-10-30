FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of FS Bancorp worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

