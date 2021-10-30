FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

