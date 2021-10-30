FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $299.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.19. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

