FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.24 on Thursday. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.