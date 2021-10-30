FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.24 on Thursday. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.