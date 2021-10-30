FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.20. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNC. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

CNC stock opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

