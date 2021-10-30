FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Corning by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,300,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after buying an additional 249,358 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

