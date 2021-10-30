FY2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Raised by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 222.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

