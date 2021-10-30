FY2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

DLR opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

