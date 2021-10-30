FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 69.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 388.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

