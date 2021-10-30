FY2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Raised by US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $8.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

