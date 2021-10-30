FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $1.6591 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

