FY2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. Graco has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.