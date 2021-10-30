FY2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Raised by Analyst

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

