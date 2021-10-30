FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Decreased by Analyst

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hubbell in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.44. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $142.94 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,018,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

