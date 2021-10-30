FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

