FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Increased by Analyst

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $226.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. Medpace has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $227.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

