GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $891.08

GB Group plc (LON:GBG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.08 ($11.64) and traded as high as GBX 906.50 ($11.84). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 886.50 ($11.58), with a volume of 148,617 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get GB Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 882.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 65.67.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.