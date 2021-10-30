Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $959.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.07 million. Generac posted sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $498.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $510.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $278,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

