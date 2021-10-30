Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

NYSE:GNE opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.57. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genie Energy stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Genie Energy worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.