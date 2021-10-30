Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%.
NYSE:GNE opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.57. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
