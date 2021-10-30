Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,655,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.