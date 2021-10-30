Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $451.88

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.88 and traded as high as $458.94. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $450.50, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.60.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.37%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.