Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ubiquiti worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $305.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.53. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $182.87 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

