Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SelectQuote worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after acquiring an additional 808,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of -0.28.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

