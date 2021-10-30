Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of BancFirst worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $65.01 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.